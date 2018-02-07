OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Department of Motor Vehicles office at the Coliseum in Oakland will be closed until Monday, at the earliest, due to flooding caused by copper theft, according to the California Highway Patrol.
“Sometime last night somebody got up onto the roof of the Coliseum DMV and stole less than $50 worth of copper from the HVAC,” CHP Officer Matthew Hamer said.
After the copper was removed the roof flooded, and that flooding has caused “tens of thousands of dollars in damage,” according to Hamer.
Anyone who with an appointment scheduled at the Coliseum DMV before it reopens can have that appointment honored at other locations in the area, Hamer said.
Investigators are still looking into who may have been responsible for the theft, how they accessed the roof and when. They’re asking anyone with additional information to call the CHP’s Oakland office at (510) 450-3821.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.