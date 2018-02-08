SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have reportedly agreed to a five-year contract worth $137.5 million, with $74 million guaranteed.

According to the NFL Network, the contract is the largest in league history, on an average-per-year basis. Garoppolo made just over $800,000 thousand last season. By working out a long-term deal now, the 49ers avoid having to use the franchise tag on Garoppolo and still have nearly $90 million in salary cap space.

The team has not announced the signing yet, but Garoppolo posted a photo to Instagram alluding to the fact he received some good news today and wide receiver Trent Taylor congratulated his quarterback on Twitter.

Garoppolo was acquired by the 49ers in October from the New England Patriots in exchange for a second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After the team started the 2017 season with a 1-9 record, Garoppolo won all five of his starts, giving the 49ers a 6-10 record at the end of the season and he captured the hearts of 49ers fans.

“Jimmy G” became a rallying cry as the team rebounded from what was developing to be the worst in franchise history.

As for his contract, Garoppolo’s deal topped other mega-pacts in the NFL’s recent history.

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford had the previous biggest deal — five-year, $135 million with $92 million guaranteed. Oakland’s David Carr inked a five-year, $125 million pact with $87 million guaranteed after last season.

Drafted by the Patriots in 2014 as a backup to Tom Brady, Garoppolo has not lost an NFL start.