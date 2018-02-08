ANTIOCH (KPIX 5) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Antioch Thursday evening that left a suspect wounded, police said.
According to the Antioch Police Chief, early Thursday evening shortly after 5 p.m., Antioch police located a dangerous fugitive wanted by
multiple agencies and attempted to take him into custody.
During the contact with the suspect, at least one officer fired his duty weapon, striking the fugitive. Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.
The subject was taken to an area hospital, but police said his condition is unknown at this time.
No officers involved were injured during this incident.
According to police, the case is being jointly investigated along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.