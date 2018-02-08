Filed Under:BART, BART Delay, BART Delays, Bay Fair BART Station, Oakland Coliseum
(CBS)

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro closed Thursday night due to power issues, according to BART officials.

Earlier in the evening, a reported fire at a substation near Oakland’s Coliseum station caused major delays at the Coliseum station on the Warm Springs line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions, BART officials said around 9:40 p.m.

An inspection train ran through the affected area and, around 10:25 p.m., BART officials said the inspection was complete. No damage was observed and BART said normal operations would resume with residual delays.

It was not immediately clear if the power issues at the Bay Fair station were related the earlier substation fire near the Coliseum.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch