SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A school in San Mateo is closed and major delays are reported on El Camino Real due to flooding from a water main break Thursday morning.
According to officials, the break was reported in the area of El Camino Real and Notre Dame Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m.
The flooding has prompted the closure of Saint Matthew Catholic School for the day. No public schools have been impacted.
Police said no evacuations or injuries have resulted from the water main break.
Two lanes of southbound El Camino Real between 5th and 9th Avenue are closed, along with Aragon Boulevard between Edinburgh and El Camino Real.
It is unclear when repairs to the water main would be complete.