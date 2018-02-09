DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A woman who used to teach physical education in Fremont was sentenced Friday to 5 years’ probation, including a 6-month term at the county jail, for having sex with a 16-year-old male student in 2016.

Corine Audiat, 33, who taught at Washington High School in Fremont, pleaded no contest on Dec. 19 to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation of a person under 18 for having sex with a male student in 2016, prosecutors Tim Wellman said.

In exchange for Audiat’s plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss four other felony charges against her, including three of contacting a minor for sex and one of sending harmful material to a minor with sexual intent. A misdemeanor child molestation charge was also dropped.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Jon Rolefson, who sentenced Audiat, agreed to allow her to serve her 6-month jail term through electronic monitoring.

Wellman said Rolefson ordered Audiat to register as a sex offender in California for the rest of her life and surrender her teaching credential, which was suspended following her arrest, serve 150 hours of community service, turn in DNA samples to law enforcement, stay away from her victim for 10 years and complete one year of sex offender counseling.

The judge also barred Audiat from having unsupervised contact with people under the age of 18 during probation and may face other fees, fines and restitution.

Audiat was taken into custody on Nov. 24, 2016, after police learned of the allegations a day earlier, police said.

Audiat was a physical education teacher at Washington High and the victim was a juvenile male student there, police said.

She had been communicating with the student since early in 2016, according to police.

The conversations grew more inappropriate over the next several months until she had sex with the student on June 15, 2016, prosecutors said.

The male student, who graduated from Washington High School last spring, and his parents supported the plea agreement and attended Audiat’s sentencing Friday, although they didn’t speak, Wellman said.

