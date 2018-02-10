Filed Under:AirPods, Apple, Exploding, Wireless Headphones

CUPERTINO (KPIX) — One man claims Apple’s latest wireless headphones may be at risk of exploding.

Jason Colon of Florida says he was wearing his Apple Airpods at the gym when they blew up.

He says he noticed smoke coming out of the headphones so he took them off. He went to call for help, but by the time he came back the headphones where in pieces.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened to my ear,” says Colon. “But I’m sure that since it hangs down, it could’ve been ear lobe, my ear lobe could’ve been burnt. That’s the craziest thing I ever went through.”

Cupertino-based Apple says it is now investigating the claim.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch