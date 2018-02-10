CUPERTINO (KPIX) — One man claims Apple’s latest wireless headphones may be at risk of exploding.
Jason Colon of Florida says he was wearing his Apple Airpods at the gym when they blew up.
He says he noticed smoke coming out of the headphones so he took them off. He went to call for help, but by the time he came back the headphones where in pieces.
“I don’t know what would’ve happened to my ear,” says Colon. “But I’m sure that since it hangs down, it could’ve been ear lobe, my ear lobe could’ve been burnt. That’s the craziest thing I ever went through.”
Cupertino-based Apple says it is now investigating the claim.