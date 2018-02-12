Filed Under:BART, California College of the Arts, Etiquette

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART officials have asked students from the California College of the Arts in San Francisco to design posters to deter poor behavior and encourage etiquette on BART property.

Starting this month, riders will see about 12 poster designs on board trains and inside stations that address backpack etiquette, elevator cleanliness, littering, fare evasion and other behaviors.

One of the posters urging etiquette among BART riders. (CBS)

One of the posters urging etiquette among BART riders. (CBS)

According to BART officials, the poster campaign will last through the year.

Students held briefings with BART officials, spoke with riders and drew on their own transit experiences to create the posters.

Students involved in the project were participating in the college’s TBD.. Studio, which pairs advanced students with community groups while giving students professional experience and the opportunity to use their skills for a good cause.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch