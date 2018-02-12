OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART officials have asked students from the California College of the Arts in San Francisco to design posters to deter poor behavior and encourage etiquette on BART property.
Starting this month, riders will see about 12 poster designs on board trains and inside stations that address backpack etiquette, elevator cleanliness, littering, fare evasion and other behaviors.
According to BART officials, the poster campaign will last through the year.
Students held briefings with BART officials, spoke with riders and drew on their own transit experiences to create the posters.
Students involved in the project were participating in the college’s TBD.. Studio, which pairs advanced students with community groups while giving students professional experience and the opportunity to use their skills for a good cause.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.