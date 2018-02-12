PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A train heading south struck a vehicle on train tracks in Palo Alto Monday evening, however, no one was injured during the incident, Caltrain officials said.
The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the tracks near Charleston Road and Alma Street.
Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire. Police and firefighters responded to the scene and firefighters were able to put out the blaze.
The vehicle’s occupants were able to escape before train collision, according Palo Alto police.
About 600 people were onboard at the time. No injuries were reported, Caltrain officials said.
Drivers in the area and Caltrain passengers should expect delays.
