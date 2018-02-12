Filed Under:Ben Vereen, Bert Williams, Blackface, Minstrel shows

Artist Edgar Arceneaux’s newest project, ‘Until, Until, Until’ revives Ben Vereen’s controversial performance in blackface at former President Reagan’s Inaugural Ball in 1981.

Arceneaux sat down with Black Renaissance host Christin Ayers and explains why Vereen embraced this painful image in black history and says the TV viewing audience only saw half of it.

‘Until, Until, Until’ is playing at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, February 22 through February 24. For more information and tickets go to ybca.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch