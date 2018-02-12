Artist Edgar Arceneaux’s newest project, ‘Until, Until, Until’ revives Ben Vereen’s controversial performance in blackface at former President Reagan’s Inaugural Ball in 1981.
Arceneaux sat down with Black Renaissance host Christin Ayers and explains why Vereen embraced this painful image in black history and says the TV viewing audience only saw half of it.
‘Until, Until, Until’ is playing at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, February 22 through February 24. For more information and tickets go to ybca.org.