SAN DIEGO (CBS SF) — Esteban Loaiza, who was a starting pitcher for the Oakland Athletics in 2006 and 2007, has been arrested for possession of 44 pounds of cocaine and heroin, authorities said Monday.

Loaiza was by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the South Bay Detention Center shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. He was being held on $200,000 bail. In addition to the possession charge, Loaiza was also charged with two counts of transporting and possessing narcotics to sell.

A two-time All-Star, Loaiza won 126 games in his career, the second most for a Mexican-born pitcher behind Fernando Valenzuela. His career with the Oakland A’s was a roller coaster ride.

He signed a three-year, $21.4 million contract with the A’s, but had a lackluster start with Oakland going 0–3 in April 2006 with an 8.35 ERA. Loaiza was placed on the disabled list in May 2066 as shoulder problems robbed him of the needed velocity on his fastball.

Loaiza finished the 2006 regular season with a 4.89 ERA and a record of 11-9.

During the 2007 regular season, Loaiza spent a large amount of time on the disabled list. He was eventually waived and claimed by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Loaiza also pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals. He finished his career with 1,382 strikeouts.

He was set to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday in a Chula Vista courtroom.