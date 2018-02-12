Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, DUI, Oakland police, Oakland Police Officer

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol confirmed on that an Oakland police officer was arrested for DUI early Monday morning.

CHP said Officer Isaac Goins was pulled over just after 2 a.m. Monday morning traveling eastbound on 580 near park.

Authorities said he was booked in the North County Jail.

According to the East Bay Times, the 25-year-old rookie Goins graduated at the top of his class in January of last year and served as the valedictorian.

Oakland police and city officials have yet to respond KPIX 5 requests for comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch