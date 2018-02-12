OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol confirmed on that an Oakland police officer was arrested for DUI early Monday morning.
CHP said Officer Isaac Goins was pulled over just after 2 a.m. Monday morning traveling eastbound on 580 near park.
Authorities said he was booked in the North County Jail.
According to the East Bay Times, the 25-year-old rookie Goins graduated at the top of his class in January of last year and served as the valedictorian.
Oakland police and city officials have yet to respond KPIX 5 requests for comment.