PEBBLE BEACH (KPIX) — Half of the world’s top 10 golfers played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM over the weekend. All of them made cut besides Rory McIlory who entered the event for the first time in his career. Phil Mickelson is no longer a top 10 golfer, but the 47-year-old made a spirited run on his final three holes and finished second to the eventual champion Ted Potter, Jr.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth got a bobblehead doll in his return to Pebble Beach, but failed to capture the crystal trophy and finished nine strokes off the pace. Dennis O’Donnell spoke to Mickelson and Spieth after their final rounds. Check out the video above.

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and his professional partner Kevin Streelman won the pro-am portion of the tournament by seven strokes. Fitzgerald was one of five NFL players in the field, including former 49ers quarterback Steve Young. Watch Fitzgerald and Young on the Par 5 postgame show here:

Other local celebrities included Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob who weighed in on the state of his golf game and the state of the NBA:

Plus there were a pair of father/son stories to come out of the tournament. Modesto native Bryson DeChambeau is relieved to have his dad Jon back in the gallery after Jon received a kidney transplant:

And PGA rookie Maverick McNealy missed the cut, but was able to play alongside his dad Scott all weekend. The former Stanford star chose to turn professional last fall in favor of entering the business world like his dad did decades ago. Scott McNealy left his dream of golf behind to become the CEO of Sun Microsystems: