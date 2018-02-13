LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A woman who allegedly lost control of her SUV, flipping the vehicle over several times and killing two of her passengers in a crash last November, has been charged with two counts of murder, Alameda County authorities announced Tuesday.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s office said 26-year-old Lauren Davis has been charged with two counts of murder with special enhancements, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and other counts in the fatal crash on westbound Stanley Boulevard just west of Isabel Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The crash claimed the lives of 16-year-old Violet Campbell and 25-year-old Alexys Garcia. Kyle and Kevin Munoz Jr., who were also passengers in the Kia Sorrento, suffered serious injuries.

Campbell was declared dead at the crash scene after she was partially ejected from the SUV. Garcia, 25, of Castro Valley, suffered major injuries when she was ejected from the car and died a week later on Nov. 29.

The CHP alleges that “due to Davis’ intoxication, she allowed her vehicle to veer off the roadway, where it rolled multiple times.”

Authorities said that Davis was driving a blue 2004 Kia Sorrento, carrying five people, which veered off the roadway, flipped several times and ended up north of Stanley Boulevard.

She was arrested without incident at her Livermore home on Feb. 8th after the CHP had completed its investigation.

“The California Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring that drunk and drug-impaired drivers are removed from our highways. We are dedicated to preventing DUI related tragedies,” CHP Dublin area Commander Captain Christopher Sherry said in a statement.

“We will continue to support both the Campbell and Garcia families as this case proceeds through the judicial system.”