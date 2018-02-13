SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The organizers of the second annual Clusterfest coming back to San Francisco’s Civic Center this June on Tuesday morning announced the festival’s line-up which includes such notable comedy and music acts as The Daily Show hosts Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer and more.

The second edition of the comedy and music festival presented by Comedy Central will be taking over the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza in front of City Hall with a variety of comedians, live versions of popular Comedy Central shows and music acts on multiple stages on June 1-3.

In addition to the above mentioned acts, performers include rising stand-up star Tiffany Haddish, Adam Samberg’s musical comedy group Lonely Island (which he founded with Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone in Berkeley), hip-hop legends Salt N Pepa, rapper and Vice Network mainstay Action Bronson, Bay Area alt-rock band Third Eye Blind, SNL’s Michael Che, The Daily Shows Roy Wood Jr., stand-up greats David Cross and Maria Bamford.

The first edition of the festival last year hosted headlining performances by comics Bill Burr, Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Hart and drew tens of thousands of fans. Besides the stand-up sets and staged versions of Comedy Central programs Drunk History and This Is Not Happening, the second festival will offer immersive environments from South Park, the returning popular attraction Paddy’s Pub (a startling accurate recreation of the bar from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) and The Daily Show’s Donald Trump Presidential Twitter Library.

More acts will be announced closer to the festival dates. More information and general admission and VIP tickets are available on the Clusterfest website.