Team USA hockey mask getty images

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — For an Olympic controversy, it was rather short lived.

The International Olympic Committee rescinded it demand Wednesday that the USA women’s hockey goalies removed the Statue of Liberty image from their masks because they violated the organization’s ban on political symbols.

The IOC rule cited for the order states that “no item may feature the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity.”

American goaltenders Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby wore the Statue of Liberty on each of their helmets, uncovered and untouched before their game with the team from Russia Wednesday.

Andrea Mazzarelli of USA Hockey told The Associated Press that the tean has been told the masks are approved as is, requiring no modifications.

In the Russia contest, USA Hockey’s Jocelyne-Lamoureux Davidson set the Olympic hockey record for the fastest consecutive goals by a man or woman, helping the United States shut out the Russians 5-0.

Lamoureux-Davidson scored 6 seconds apart in the second period.

According to the International Ice Hockey Federation, that topped not only the mark previously held by Caroline Oullette of Canada at 16 seconds in 2006 against Italy in Turin but also the men’s mark of 8 seconds apart set by Carl Goran Oberg of Sweden in 1960 at Squaw Valley.

A three-time Olympian, Lamoureux-Davidson also had an assist on the United States’ first goal by Kacey Bellamy. Lamoureux-Davidson started a three-goal second. Gigi Marvin and Hannah Brandt each had a goal.

Up next for the Americans is an early showdown with their biggest rival on Thursday against Canada to wrap up the preliminary round.