Filed Under:Chase, Fatal Officer Involved Shooting, OIS, Police, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A Vallejo police officer fatally shot a suspect during a chase Tuesday night.

The Vallejo Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Carolina Street as an officer was chasing a suspect.

According to police, a struggle ensued and the officer fired their weapon, killing the individual.

The police officer was not injured.

The shooting is under investigation by the Vallejo Police Department and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

 

