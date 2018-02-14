SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Ten students were hospitalized at James Lick Middle School on Tuesday after consuming what appears to be cannabis, San Francisco Unified School District officials said.
All students are recovering as of Wednesday morning, according to the school district.
SFUSD officials said the substance caused “adverse reactions” and the students’ symptoms were consistent with “marijuana intoxication.”
The San Francisco Department of Public Health is investigating the incident.
A container labeled “medical cannabis” was also confiscated, according to the school district.
Seven students had minor injuries, two had moderate injuries, and one was experiencing injuries considered critical but not life-threatening as of Tuesday afternoon, according to San Francisco fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter.
