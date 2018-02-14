HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies were investigating as homicide Wednesday after a dead man was discovered in the parking lot of Gray Whale Cove State Beach.
Deputies responded to call reporting the body at around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of the man, who had injuries on his face and upper part of his body.
The death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators have not yet identified the body, and there was currently no suspect or witness information.
The homicide occurred in California State Parks jurisdiction and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was assisting them with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Andy Hui at (650) 363-4066. The anonymous tip line can be reached at (800) 547-2700.