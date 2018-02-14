The Par 5 Show Takes You Inside The Ropes At Pebble BeachHalf of the world's top 10 golfers played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM over the weekend. All of them made cut besides Rory McIlory who entered the event for the first time in his career. Phil Mickelson is no longer a top 10 golfer, but the 47-year-old made a spirited run on his final three holes and finished second to the eventual champion Ted Potter, Jr.