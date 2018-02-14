Filed Under:Accident, Injury, Muni, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco Municipal Railway construction inspector was hit by a truck near the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Chestnut Street Wednesday morning, a Muni spokesman said.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. involving a truck that doesn’t appear to have been a Muni vehicle, according to agency spokesman Paul Rose.

The construction inspector was taken to a hospital and was conscious but in serious condition, Rose said.

More details about the case are not available at this time.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

