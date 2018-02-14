MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — The platform at Caltrain’s Millbrae station overflowed with commuters Wednesday morning after a power failure knocked out the system’s signal lights, halting train traffic on the line from San Jose to San Francisco for nearly an hour, officials said.
The power brownout began at 8:04 a.m. — during the height of the morning rush — and service was not restored until 9 a.m.
During the outage, several other transit lines including VTA, SamTrans and BART accepted Caltrain tickets for travel to assist the passengers stranded at the stations.
Lingering delays of up to 57 minutes were reported at 9:18 a.m. and the agency tweeted that all its express trains were being converted to local trains to make up for the outage.