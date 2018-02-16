SAN FRANCISO (CBS SF) — Three adults are trapped on a cliff at San Francisco’s Baker Beach and a search and rescue operation is in progress, fire officials said Friday afternoon.

The three hikers were initially lost and using cell phones to communicate with 911 dispatchers, the fire department reported on social media around 1:30 p.m. The rescue effort includes watercraft, fire officials said.

San Francisco Fire tweeted out at about 3:15 p.m. that the hikers had been located. They are not injured, fire officials said.

#021618CR1 UPDATE WE HAVE LOCATED THE 3 lost and stuck adults at the landing court (reference Lincoln and Washington (Not that’s its their Birthdays just coincidence) High Angle Rope Rescue now initiated. Again, not injured, just lost and stuck. pic.twitter.com/FzYno1ntIW — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 16, 2018

Firefighters went down the cliff with ropes and were able to pull up the first hiker at about 3:45 p.m.

The three were stranded on the cliffside between Cliff House and Baker Beach. The public is asked to avoid the area as the search and rescue continues, according to fire officials.

