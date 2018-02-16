SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – An investigation into a San Jose middle school teacher that began in September after he was seen taking pictures of female students led to the teacher’s arrest Wednesday, police said.

Clifford Pappadakis, 47, was arrested on suspicion of annoying and molesting a child and possessing child pornography, according to police.

Pappadakis worked as a physical education teacher as well as a track and field coach at Willow Glen Middle School, located at 2105 Cottle Ave.

The investigation started when parents witnessed Pappadakis taking pictures of female students on Sept. 8. The parents reported the incident to the school.

The San Jose Unified School District then alerted police, who began the investigation. Additionally, the district placed Pappadakis on administrative leave, police said.

Detectives executed a search warrant and seized Pappadakis’ computer and other electronic devices, where they found numerous inappropriate images, according to police.

After completing the investigation, officers issued a warrant for his arrest Wednesday and Pappadakis surrendered himself to police.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Brian Spears or Detective Mike O’Grady at (408) 537-1397. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the department’s tip line at (408) 947-7867.

