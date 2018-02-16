SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The driver of a stolen Dodge Charger careened out of control on a Santa Rosa street early Friday, slamming into several parked vehicles, setting many of them ablaze, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said the incident began late Thursday night when the Dodge Charger was stolen from in front of a home on Rhianna Street in Santa Rosa.

Witnesses began a pursuit of the stolen vehicle which reached speeds over 100 mph. They soon lost sight of the stolen car, but continued to cruise in the area and heard the sounds of a collision in the area of W. Steele and the railroad tracks.

When they arrived, several parked vehicles were on fire and a suspect was lying injured in the street.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene, extinguishing the fires and giving medical assistance to the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but expected to survive.

Seven parked vehicles were damaged or burned in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Jeff Adams of the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3636. Media inquiries should be directed to Sergeant Black.