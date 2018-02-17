OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A laptop and a cellphone were stolen from patrons at two different BART stations Friday, with four teenagers attacking one of the victims, police said Saturday.
A BART rider reported that four teenagers punched him at the Ashby station in Berkeley and took his phone around 11 p.m., according to police. The phone was found abandoned near the station.
Officers searched for the teenagers but couldn’t find them, police said.
Later, a patron reported that a man snatched his MacBook laptop in the vicinity of the Bay Fair station around 11:30 p.m. while he was on a Richmond-bound train, according to police.
Officers couldn’t find the suspect or track the laptop, police said.
