SAN MARTIN (CBS SF) — A single-engine Piper airplane experiencing engine failure late Sunday morning safely made an emergency landing in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near San Martin, officials said.
Ian Gregor, the FAA Pacific Division public affairs manager, said the pilot radioed he was having engine issues before landing on the freeway near the San Martin airport.
The California Highway Patrol said the pilot was able to avoid colliding with any vehicles when it landed around 11:17 a.m. on Highway 101 just north of the Middle Road exit.
The passing lane was blocked for a short time, but the plane has been removed from the freeway and all lanes were quickly reopened.
The CHP said no injuries were reported. The plane is registered to a Watsonville leasing company.