SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to sell drugs to an undercover officer Sunday night in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.
According to police, the dealer tried to make the sale in the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue near the Civic Center area.
The suspect was allegedly in possession of 29 bindles of cocaine base and heroin, 2 grams of methaphmetamine, cash and a cellphone, police said.
