DALY CITY (CBS/AP) — Authorities airlifted a body from the bottom of a 492-foot cliff at a beach in Daly City and rescued a dog found on the cliff.
San Mateo County fire officials found the body Monday morning at the bottom of the cliff below Palisades Park.
KPIX has learned that the victim was a 67-year-old man who apparently fell to his death trying to save the dog which was stranded midway down a steep cliff.
The dog stayed on the cliff above its owner’s body as crews worked and they eventually helped the animal back up the slope to safety.
Palisades Park and Thornton State Beach are popular with hikers and dog walkers.
