SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — State Assemblywoman Christina Garcia, a vocal leader of the #MeToo movement, is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct.

A former employee says he was fired after refusing to play Spin the Bottle with her.

Dan Gilleon is the attorney representing former Garcia staffers.

“He’s on the floor and she’s sitting next to him with a bottle in her hand and she makes a comment they should be playing spill the bottle,” says Gillion.

Gillion says his client refused to play Spin the Bottle with his then boss, Assemblywoman Garcia, but claims, he paid a price.

“That’s when he felt as though his days were numbered and that he was being targeted,” says Gillion.

The attorney said his client was fired a few months later.

“The reasons why employers wait, it’s because if they fire right away, it’s obvious.”

In a complaint filed with the state, his client accuses the #MeToo advocate of using “vulgur language,” “discussing topics inappropriate for the workplace,” and showing herself to be “vindictive in nature.”

But Garcia’s former Chief of Staff says the former staffer’s complaints are totally false, telling the Sacramento Bee the staffer was warned for “not doing his job,” and “fired when his work did not improve.”

It’s the second formal accusation filed against Garcia. Another former employee claims she groped him at a softball game.

Last week, Gillion went public with claims from four anonymous men who worked for Garcia. Each accuses the Assemblywoman of fostering an improper work environment, including talking to staff about sex and drinking alcohol on the job.

It is a stunning twist to the sexual harassment scandal rocking the legislature.

Garcia, formerly leading the women’s caucus and appearing in Time Magazine’s silence breaker’s Person of the Year coverage, remains on a voluntary and unpaid leave of absence and denies all accusations.