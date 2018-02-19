Filed Under:Diamond Ring, Engagement ring, Lost ring, United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A San Francisco woman is thanking a United Airlines pilot for returning some small but precious cargo.

Brit Morin thought she had lost her engagement ring for good, but it was returned to her with a handwritten note from the person who delivered it to her.

A United gate agent found the diamond ring, put it in a safe, and then gave it to a pilot who brought it back to her in San Francisco.

United responded, saying “This is great to see our employees being recognized for their care for our customers.”

