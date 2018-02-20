COVELO (CBS SF) — A man wanted for the gunpoint abduction of his girlfriend during a domestic dispute has been taken into custody, but the 23-year-old woman remained the focus of a search by Mendocino County authorities Tuesday.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department said 27-year-old Negie Fallis had been taken into custody by tribal officers at a Covelo residence on Monday, but there was no sign of 23-year-old Khadijah Britton.

Fallis was being held on $200,000 while Mendocino County authorities continued to search for Britton.

Deputies were requesting anyone with information related to the whereabouts of either individual to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086 or the Sheriff’s Tip line at 707-234-2100.

Witnesses told the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department that Fallis arrived at the home in the 23000 Block of Airport Road just before midnight on Feb 9th.

He was armed with what appeared to be a small derringer pistol and demanded Britton come outside to talk with him. The two are in a dating relationship.

The witnesses told deputies that the couple got into a physical altercation and were last seen entering a black Mercedes sedan and leaving the neighborhood.

Deputies said Fallis was also wanted in connection with a previous domestic violence incident in January with Khadijah.