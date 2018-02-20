SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested in the bombing of a Suisun City home over the weekend, authorities said.

According to the Suisun City Police Department, 33-year-old Thomas Capenhurst of Dixon and 20-year-old Robert McGraw of Fairfield have been arrested for allegedly placing a pipe bomb outside a home on Bluejay Drive at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Both men were being held on suspicion of using a destructive device with the intent to commit murder charges.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and Suisun police also served search warrants at several homes in Fairfield, Dixon and a Benicia business. Other pipe bombs were discovered in Fairfield and safely recovered by the ATF bomb squad.

The Suisun City Police Department said officers responded to a report of an explosion at the home. There, a resident flagged down responding officers and told them that a device exploded in front of their home. The explosion caused major damage to the home’s front door area.

Although multiple people were inside the home at the time, no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released a motive behind the bombing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suisun City police at (707) 421-7361 or Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.