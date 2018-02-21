OAKLAND (BCN) — BART released body camera video Wednesday of a controversial police shooting at the West Oakland BART station in January.

The video, which was released on YouTube, appears to show Officer Joseph Mateu shoot 28-year-old Sahleem Tindle in the back as he was struggling with another man on the sidewalk across the street from the BART station. The shooting happened at 4:41 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The video shows Mateu in the lobby of the BART station before multiple witnesses tell him there’s been a shooting across the street. As he runs in that direction, he finds the two men struggling, repeatedly says “Show me your hands!” and then fires twice.

The video points out what appears to be a gun the men were struggling over.

Oakland police officials, who are leading the investigation, said Tindle was armed and refused commands when Mateu shot him. The man Tindle was struggling with was also shot, but so far investigators have declined to say whether he was shot by Tindle or Mateu.

But after viewing the video in a private screening, an attorney for Tindle’s family, civil rights attorney John Burris, disputed the police

account, saying that Tindle did not appear to be armed and was given insufficient time to comply.

Burris called for the officer to face criminal charges and said he had filed a claim with the BART Police Department.

BART police Chief Carlos Rojas held a news conference to answer questions about the video on Wednesday afternoon. In a statement last week, Rojas said that the video would be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

“As a police department and a transit agency we at BART understand that any loss of life is tragic,” Rojas said. “That’s why we are committed to a full and independent investigation into what occurred when one of our officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired and a fight between two men near the West Oakland BART Station.”

But cellphone video apparently taken from the family’s screening of the body camera video was released to news media on Tuesday, prompting BART to release the full video earlier than they had initially planned.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.