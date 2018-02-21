SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Cruz on Tuesday detained an 11-year-old boy who barricaded himself into a classroom and allegedly had plans to harm fellow elementary school students, authorities said.

According to a press release issued by the Santa Cruz Police Department, officers were called to Bayview Elementary School at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a student exhibiting aggressive and threatening behavior.

School officials said the 11-year-old male student physically acted out, causing concern. School officials followed established protocol and guided the other students from the room for safety’s sake as they waited the arrival of police. Officers were on the scene within minutes and detained, the student who had barricaded himself in the classroom.

The student was safely removed from the school and taken to a care facility. Police were able to determine after further investigation that the 5th-grade student planned to harm specific students. The student’s family cooperated with police and school administrators in the investigation. Police were able to recover one firearm from the child’s home.

Police worked with administrators to provide notification of the incident to parents and staff at the school. Department officials said the case underscored the importance of the working relationship between Santa Cruz schools and the police.

Police did not say what disciplinary action would be taken with the boy in connection with the incident.