(KPIX 5) — A movie theater chain is taking new precautions to ensure moviegoers’ safety in the wake of the latest mass shooting.

The security concerns surrounding guns and big groups of people have literally come to Cinemark’s doorstep. The Texas-based theater chain’s new policy prohibits oversized bags and backpacks inside its theaters.

The policy says “in an effort to enhance safety and security of our guests and employees: any bags or packages measuring larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches will not be permitted into the theater, with the exception of medical equipment bags and diaper bags.”

So in an effort to avoid events like the movie theater shooting in 2012 in Aurora, Colorado, you’ll either have to leave those bags in the car, have them searched, or go home.

But you can’t forget about what else fits in oversized bags: snacks and candy that is significantly cheaper that what you’d buy inside.

Industry insiders say theaters make almost half of their revenue from the concession stand by charging up to 85 percent more than regular retail.

But most movie patrons we spoke with said that’s just the price they’ll have to pay for safety.