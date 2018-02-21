Filed Under:Crime, Police, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco say a 38-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by a man armed with a hatchet.

San Francisco police say the man was walking home Tuesday in the Tenderloin neighborhood when the suspect yelled at him and attacked him with a hatchet.

Police did not release a motive in the attack. The Tenderloin neighborhood near San Francisco’s City Hall has a large population of homeless and people addicted to drugs.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the attack happened less than half a mile away from UC Hastings School of Law.

Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction and no arrests have been made.

Police did not identify the victim, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

