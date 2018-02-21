Pedestrian Attacked By Man Armed With A Hatchet On San Francisco Street Police in San Francisco say a 38-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by a man armed with a hatchet.

Trump Says More Must Be Done To Protect ChildrenPresident Donald Trump was to hear in person Wednesday from students at the Florida high school that was struck by last week's shooting as he tries to show he is serious about tackling gun violence.