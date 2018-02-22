HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Half Moon Bay early Thursday morning and San Mateo County sheriff’s investigators are trying to determine whether the injury was self-inflicted.
Deputies responded at about 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Poplar Avenue, where a man had called 911 to report the shooting.
They arrived to find the woman with a single gunshot wound to her head. She was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital where she remains in critical condition, sheriff’s officials said.
The man who made the original 911 call was questioned but deputies did not arrest him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call sheriff’s Detective Scott Berberian at (650) 363-4051 or sberberian@smcgov.org. People can also remain anonymous by calling a tip line at (800) 547-2700.
