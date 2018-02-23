(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



As leader of your business, you want to create an environment where the staff is working together as a cohesive unit. A small business thrives when their employees create a collaboration of activities that bring them closer together, creating a stronger bond. Creating an office environment where working as a team is the desired result may require certain key moves in order to foster such a satisfying situation. The following are five proven strategies to make that happen.



Sharing accomplishments

When certain members of your team are standouts, such as meeting lofty goals or completing extracurricular training, why not give these high achievers a group shout out? In other words, take a break from job duties to gather together and share in the experience, even if that simply means indulging in an extra coffee break toward the end of the workday.



Group dinner or happy hour

Congregate even when the workday is done. This is especially effective when you host your staff at a dinner or happy hour in which the conversation doesn’t have to be about what has been done or will be done in the office. Rather, get to know each other on a personal level over a great meal, either in a restaurant, bar or at someone’s house.



Get out of the office

Make it a requirement to get out of the office once or twice a year so that your employees can attend a relatable industry event or training session in which your whole crew takes part. Not only will this time away from the regular routine inspire new ideas, and hopefully result in higher profits, but the camaraderie among your workers should also flourish.



Volunteer

Make it a point to encourage your team to volunteer as a group for a worthy cause. For instance, you could all take part in a preplanned event, like serving the homeless at the local soup kitchen. You could also hold your own event, such as a Saturday car wash, and then donate the proceeds to a local shelter.



Friendly competition

Another way to build your team’s spirit is to get everyone involved in a singular physical activity in which sportsmanship is the common goal. Hold an office softball game or get the group to get their bowling on. Place a foosball table in a common area. Whatever physical activity you choose, remind your crew that it’s not who wins that counts, but rather the amount of fun that can be had with your office mates while you play the game.





This article was written by Jane Lasky for Small Business Pulse

