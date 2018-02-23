LOS ANGELES (AP) — A law enforcement official says former Stanford and San Francisco 49ers football player Jonathan Martin was taken into Los Angeles police custody after a threatening Instagram post referencing a private prep school.

The official says Martin was being questioned and was not under arrest Friday afternoon.

The official says a post on Martin’s Instagram account showed a shotgun and referenced the private Harvard-Westlake prep school in Los Angeles by name.

The official said it wasn’t immediately clear whether Martin posted the photo himself.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The school was evacuated earlier Friday after officials were made aware of the post. The post mentioned that suicide and revenge were the only options for a victim of bullying.

Martin spent his college football career playing offensive tackle at Stanford, anchoring an offensive line that helped quarterback Andrew Luck and running back Toby Gerhart to record years in 2009 and 2010. He earned first team All-American honors by Scout.com his sophomore and junior years.

Martin was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft after deciding to skip his senior year. During his second season with the Dolphins, Martin left the team citing “emotional reasons” after what was later revealed to be bullying and harassment from other players led by fellow offensive lineman Richie Incognito.

Martin refused to play for the team and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a conditional draft pick in 2014. He played that season, but was waived the following year.

While the Carolina Panthers claimed Martin off waivers, he ended up retiring that year, citing a back injury that would have forced him to miss the entire 2015 season.

