seismograph PEDRO PARDO AFP Getty Images

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — The earth continued to rumble beneath Danville Friday as three small earthquakes — the largest a magnitude 3.3 — rattled the area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake struck along the Calaveras fault system at 2:32 a.m. and measured magnitude 2.7. It was followed by a 2.8 quake at 3:24 a.m. and the 3.3 at 5:28 a.m.

While the quakes were small and caused no major damage, they were shallow so strongly felt close to the epicenter.

BART officials said they halted traffic for a few minutes on its Pittsburgh/Bay Point line to check for any track damage.

The swarm was just the latest as seismic activity was on an upswing in the area. On Tuesday, the ground near Danville’s Monte Vista high school was the epicenter of five small quakes.

“Looking in that general region, I’m counting 55 quakes just in the last week,” Amy Vaughan, a geophysicist, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Of those, this 3.3 was the largest, but there were several in the two range and even one other at 3.0.”

The final quake in the Tuesday series took place at about 6:16 p.m.

The Tuesday quake swarm was about two kilometers west northwest of the town of Diablo with a depth of approximately 7.5 kilometers. The quakes were reported on social media by residents in San Ramon and other parts of the East Bay.

According to U.S.G.S., the area near the Calaveras Fault was first struck by a 2.8 magnitude quake at 1:32 a.m. It had a depth of 6.8 kilometers. Three hours later, quakes measuring 2.6, 2.9 and 3.0 struck in rapid succession.

A 2.9 quake was reported in the same area early Monday.

Back in 2015, the Danville-San Ramon area was struck by dozens of small quakes also along the Calaveras Fault.