SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teenager’s cellphone was taken in a brutal robbery Thursday afternoon in San Francisco, police said.

The 18-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 1100 block of Hampshire Street around 3 p.m. when a woman in her early twenties snuck up behind her and punched her in the back of the head, knocking her to the ground, according to police.

The suspect kicked the girl when she was down, then rummaged through her pants pocket, stole an Apple iPhone 7 Plus cellphone and fled, running northbound on Hampshire Street, police said.

No arrest has been made yet in the case, according to police.

In another electronics theft around the same time Thursday, a man’s friend and another miscreant ganged up on the man and stole his tablet, laptop and backpack, according to police.

The suspects, described as 19 and 22 years of age, beat and pepper-sprayed the 46-year-old man in the 1500 block of Van Ness Avenue,

police said.

No arrest has been made in the case, according to police.

