Clinton Pappadakis Clifford Pappadakis San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Just days after his twin brother was arrested, a track coach at San Jose’s Oak Grove High School has been detained on similar child pornography charges, authorities said.

San Jose police said 47-year-old Clinton Pappadakis has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography. His twin brother, Clifford, was arrested on Feb. 14 for possessing child pornography.

San Jose Police officer Gina Tepoorten said the arrests came from separate investigations and the first arrest didn’t lead to the other.

“One was a tip that came through NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children), and the other came from parents,” Tepoorten said.

The East Side Union High School District released a statement saying Clinton Pappadakis had been relieved of his duties as a track coach at Oak Grove High School.

“The employee has been released from his coaching duties,” the statement read in part. “Although as a District practice we do not comment on the specifics of criminal matters, we want to assure you that we take very seriously any allegations of employee misconduct. At this point in time, there is no reason to believe that our students were involved in any way with this misconduct.”

San Jose Police Department detectives said their investigation into Clinton Pappadakis began in September 2017 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip of “suspicious activity.”

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at Clinton Pappadakis’ San Jose home and discovered child pornography on multiple devices.

Clifford Pappadakis, who was a physical education teacher and track coach Willow Glen Middle School, was arrested after parents reportedly observed him taking photographs of female students.