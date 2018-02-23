SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — More than 6,500 women came together at the San Jose Convention Center Friday for a day of “leadership, networking, inspiration, professional development and personal growth,” according to organizers for the annual Watermark Conference for Women Silicon Valley.

The conference has been alternating between keynote speakers such as actress and activist Reese Witherspoon and human rights attorney Amal Clooney and breakout sessions which addressed concepts like building a balanced life and retirement in smaller groups.

Just listened to @RWitherspoon speak at the Watermark Conference for Women. She’s been a powerful voice in the #TimesUp movement. pic.twitter.com/INaiDFBjrx — Mary Lee (@MaryLeeKPIX) February 23, 2018

Watermark Conference spokespeople mentioned the timeliness of the conference in the wake of the viral #MeToo movement and the number of women

coming forward about workplace injustices.

“This is a critical time in our nation, with women at all levels standing up to be heard,” conference chair Ann Barlow said in the statement. “We are proud to help elevate this national dialog.”

Mayor Sam Liccardo was one of the first to speak at the conference, tweeting around 9 a.m. that he was “fired up to celebrate women in leadership with 6,000 attendees and @amalclooney of #WatermarkConf.”

This is the 25th anniversary of the Watermark Conference, according to their website. The conference coordinators aim to offer regular leadership development programs, networking opportunities and promote gender diversity and equality initiatives.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.