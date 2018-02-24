The Old Spaghetti Factory in Concord
CONCORD (CBS SF) — A popular East Bay restaurant that was shut down earlier this week reopened after it was reinspected by Contra Costa County health inspectors.
Those inspectors had found violations at the Old Spaghetti Factory on Mt. Diablo Street. Those violations have been remedied.
The inspection reports never stated that there were rats found at the restaurant.
The restaurant was closed for a short time while the violations were corrected and then reopened.