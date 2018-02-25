FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and sexual assault that happened Saturday morning at a store in the Fremont Hub shopping center, police said.

Two officers found the suspect in the 40500 block of Grimmer Boulevard, arrested him and brought him in for questioning by detectives. He was then booked, according to police.

The police department worked all day and into the night to identify a suspect in the case and the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

The case began when police got a call at about 8:50 a.m. about an armed robbery and sexual assault at the Party City store at 39210 Fremont Hub.

A man entered the store shortly before the business opened. Police said he was armed with a handgun and held two female employees at gunpoint while he sexually assaulted them.

The man fled and the victims called police. Several units responded and officers canvassed the area.

At the time, police described the suspect as a black man wearing a black-rimmed hat with white lettering on it, a black sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, dark pants and white shoes.

