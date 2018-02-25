SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained several immigrants who were facing deportation orders Sunday, including a Napa man who came to the United States as a youngster.

But the massive raids across Northern California that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf predicted failed to materialize.

Armando Nunez Salgado was arrested by ICE agents at his family’s Napa home Sunday morning. His mother-in-law said Salgado worked for the family’s construction company.

She told KPIX 5 that he came to America when he was a child; possibly seven years old. He is now in his 30s.

ICE agents also detained people with deportation orders in El Sobrante, Pinole and Atwater (Merced County), according to Maricela Gutierrez, executive director of the San Jose-based Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network, or SIREN.

While the widespread raids rumored to span from Chico to Sacramento to Salinas failed to materialize Sunday, Schaaf warned they could come anytime in the next three days. Immigrant rights groups remained on high alert.

