By Betty Yu
Filed Under:Broadmoor, Crime, Fatal, San Mateo County, Triple Shooting

BROADMOOR (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday night are searching for the suspect in a triple shooting near Daly City that killed one victim and injured two others, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting in Broadmoor — an unincorporated part of San Mateo County at the edge of the border between San Francisco and Daly City — happened at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening near the intersection of Villa Street and Hillside Boulevard.

Authorities said two victims were rushed to an area hospital. There was no word on their condition. A third victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police from South San Francisco and Pacifica are also assisting in the investigation. Authorities are searching for a suspect who is still at large. Authorities did not reveal anything about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch