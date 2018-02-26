FREMONT (CBS SF) — A box truck crashed into a center divider and collided with three other vehicles Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash was reported at 12:04 p.m. on Highway 680 just north of Mission Boulevard.

CHP officials said two people were trapped, but video from Chopper 5 over the scene at around 12:45 did not show any activity indicating passengers were still trapped in the vehicles involved.

A Sig-alert was issued at 12:18 p.m. because the high-occupancy vehicle lanes and two other lanes were blocked, but only the high-occupancy lanes were still closed as of shortly after 1 p.m.

There was no word on any injuries from the crash.

At least two vehicles sustained major damage. The collision involved the box truck, a red Toyota pickup truck, a gray Kia and an SUV.

CHP officials don’t know when the HOV lanes will reopen.

