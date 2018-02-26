FREMONT (CBS SF) — A report of a man loitering inside a Fremont gas station led police to a 33-year-old suspect who has been booked on multiple charges in the brazen robbery and sexual assault of two store employees, authorities said.

Fremont police said Terrell Edward Gomer was being held in Santa Rita Jail on 10 felony counts including two for sexual assault and two for kidnapping for the purpose to commit robbery, rape or other sex offenses.

According to investigators, Fremont police got a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. Saturday from a store located in the 39200 block of Fremont Hub.

Shortly before the business was scheduled to open, a suspect armed with a hand gun had entered the store through an unlocked door. The armed suspect robbed two adult female employees of cash from the store registers and then sexually assaulted them at gun point.

He then fled out the front doors.

Detectives canvassed for witnesses and reviewed surveillance video. They also were able to obtain a fingerprint left behind by the suspect. A person of interest was identified and through a photo lineup the suspect was positively as Gomer.

On Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported a male loitering inside the convenience store of a gas station located in the 40500 block of Grimmer Blvd.

The caller told police the man had been in the store for two hours and was refusing to leave.

Two officers responded to the call and additional patrol units also arrived to assist. The man was positively identified as Gomer. He was taken into custody and booked into Santa Rita Jail at approximately 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or email Detective Holguin at Aholguin@fremont.gov. We will also accept anonymous tips. Please text TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.