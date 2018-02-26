Filed Under:Baseball Hall of Fame, Major League Baseball, Orlando Cepeda, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Baseball hall of famer and San Francisco Giants legend Orlando Cepeda is improving after being hospitalized last week, the team announced Monday.

“We are pleased to report that Orlando continues to make significant progress every day and is showing major signs of improvement,” the Giants said in a written statement. “Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Cepeda, 80, was taken to the hospital last Monday after reportedly suffering a cardiac incident. As of last Wednesday, he was in critical condition.

The 1958 NL Rookie of the Year, the first baseman played in three World Series and was a seven-time All-Star during his 17-year big league career.

Spending much of his career with the Giants, Cepeda also played for the Cardinals, Braves, A’s, Red Sox and Royals. Cepeda was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

